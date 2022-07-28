Audience 'Favorites' featured in final 2022 municipal band concert

The North Platte Municipal Band will present "Favorites" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cody Park picnic shelter. It is the final concert of the summer for the municipal band.

All the music performed will be selections that have been requested by audience members or band members, the band said in a press release.

"With the cooler weather this week it will be a great time to come out to the park and enjoy the music," the release said. "Bring lawn chairs, bug spray and the whole family for the band’s final concert for this summer."