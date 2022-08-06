Aug. 11 a reminder of 811

OMAHA — Aug. 11 is almost here, and Nebraska811 hopes that the “8/11” date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811, Nebraska 811 said in a press release.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Nebraska811, the local one-call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig.

Requests can also be made online at ne1call.com. The state 811 center will take the online user’s or caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then either indicate that the excavator is clear to dig or visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both.

Once a site has been accurately marked or the utility company has communicated to the excavator that they are clear, it is safe to begin digging.

Excavators should confirm that all utilities listed on their locate request have responded before beginning excavation. For private utility lines, it is the owner’s responsibility to determine their location.

Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.

Nebraska811 encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project:

Always call 811 before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Plan ahead. Call two business days ahead of time to provide ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm that all lines have been marked and all utilities have responded.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that a call to 811 has been made. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

Visit www.ne1call.com for complete information.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Jill Geyer, damage prevention liaison for Nebraska811. “Calling 811 or visiting ne1call.com is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely.”

Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Cooperation to help ensure continued public safety and sustainable utility service during these difficult times is vital.

With so much at stake for public health and safety, the millions of Americans who plan to do digging projects this year without taking the important step of calling 811 beforehand are taking an unnecessary risk — and one that could impact an entire community.

The depth of utility lines can vary for several reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Visit ne1call.com for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.