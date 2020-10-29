Aurora Co-op announces grant winners

“The funds would benefit our community in a few different ways. Short term, our program uses funds to have events such as Back to School Kickoff, Christmas Party and End of School Celebration. These events provide quality time between the mentees and mentors. Long term, our Board of Directors and mentors hope that through these activities and the program, our mentees learn the ‘pay it forward’ mentality. Serving our community by either becoming a mentor one day or by being active in the Sutton community,” said Dee Boals, Sutton TeamMates co-coordinator.