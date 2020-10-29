Aurora Co-op announces grant winners

AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative has announced its 2020 grant winners through the Land O’Lakes Foundation Co-op Member Match Program. This year the Aurora Cooperative awarded 10 $1,000 donations that were matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’Lakes Foundation to applicants in rural communities for a $2,000 total donation. The Aurora Cooperative’s goal is to help each of these organizations further their community improvement efforts to achieve their goals within these agricultural driven communities, according to a press release.
The organizations receiving $2,000 are as follows:
» Cairo Community Foundation of Cairo.
» Central City FFA Chapter of Central City.
» Kenesaw Fire Department of Kenesaw.
» Palmer Child Care Center of Palmer.
» Perkins County Aquatic Center of Grant.
» Saint Paul After School Program of Saint Paul.
» TeamMates Mentoring Program of Sutton.
» The Valley Child Development Center of Red Cloud.
» Timberlake Ranch Camp, Inc. of Marquette.
» York Community Foundation of York.
As part of the application, each organization was asked how these funds will benefit their community:
“The funds would benefit our community in a few different ways. Short term, our program uses funds to have events such as Back to School Kickoff, Christmas Party and End of School Celebration. These events provide quality time between the mentees and mentors. Long term, our Board of Directors and mentors hope that through these activities and the program, our mentees learn the ‘pay it forward’ mentality. Serving our community by either becoming a mentor one day or by being active in the Sutton community,” said Dee Boals, Sutton TeamMates co-coordinator.
“Central City FFA is a premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. The funds will be utilized to develop a community garden. An area will be determined, land prepared and improved, and plants selected and planted. Fresh produce will be available to the community,” said Jessica Brondel and Alex Stocker, Central City FFA advisors.
“Timberlake Ranch benefits the area by providing youth a positive camping experience, building relationships, and provides facilities that enable area group and businesses to build their teams and relationships,” said Greg Rhoades, administrator of Timberlake Ranch Camps, Inc.
