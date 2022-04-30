Aurora Co-op announces scholarship winners

AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative has announced its 2022 scholarship winners. Each year the Aurora Cooperative awards scholarships to students pursuing a college education and career in agriculture. This year $10,000 in scholarships were awarded to 15 students. The top five scholarship winners each received $1,000 with the remaining 10 students receiving $500 each.

The students receiving $1,000 are: Avery Eitzmann, daughter of Heath and Joanna Eitzmann of Hardy; Joshua Shaw, son of Brian and Julie Shaw of Fairfield; Lacey Schmidt, daughter of Andrew and Ellen Schmidt of Deshler; Madison Hirschman, daughter of Robert and Kathryn Hirschman of St. Paul; Wyatt Brockman, son of Philip and Amy Brockman of Lawrence.

Students receiving $500 are as follows: Abigail Meyer, daughter of Shane and Alison Meyer of Blue Hill; Ashlyn Robinson, daughter of Randy and Becky Robinson of North Platte; Brekyn Papineau, son of Randy and Tonya Papineau of Marquette; Joshua Jerabek, son of Kevin Lukasiewicz and Pam Jerabek of St. Paul; Kaitlyn Heyen, daughter of Stan Heyen and Jo Heyen of Arcadia; Katelyn Karr, daughter of Trevor and Jennifer Karr of Bladen; Kylie Beard, daughter of Eric Beard and Sara Mertens of Nelson; Peyton Pribyl, son of Jason and Blair Pribyl of Milligan; Tanner Huber, son of Jeffrey and Leslie Huber of Sutton; Wyatt Reese, son of Ronnie and Kim Reese of Pleasanton.