Austrian brass band comes to Lincoln

LINCOLN — Mnozil Brass, one of the top brass ensembles in the world, makes its Nebraska debut on Saturday with a program that highlights the most popular works of its 25-year career. Known as the “Monty Python of the music world,” this Austrian brass septet combines slapstick comedy with virtuosic musical ability.

The “seven-man musical wrecking squad from Austria” that is “a combination circus band, village band, marching band and vaudeville orchestra,” as described by artfuse.org, will perform in Kimball Recital Hall on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The seven Mnozils are three trumpets, three trombones (with one doubling on bass trumpet) and a tuba player. The Mnozils are also comedians, mostly silent, since they are based in Vienna and German is their native language. They have been blending music and comedy in a way that is equally enjoyed by children and adults since their founding in 1993, when the members of Mnozil Brass were all students at the University for Music and the Arts in Vienna, Austria.

Mnozil Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Kimball Recital Hall.

In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org, with in-person tickets starting at $28 for adults and $14 for students. Webcast tickets are $20.