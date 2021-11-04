Author to speak about North Platte's monuments at library's noon program

Author Jeff Barnes will present on the rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers during a North Platte Public Library noon presentation Nov. 12, according to a press release.

The program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, and the North Platte Public Library is at 120 W. Fourth St. Attendees are asked to call 308-535-8036, ext. 3310, to help plan seating.

“Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” is a review of the state’s earliest historical markers, from setting its borders to marking its trails to honoring its people. Drawing from his site visits and photographs collected from across the state, Barnes shares some of the more interesting, colorful and even controversial ways Nebraskans told their stories through boulders, tablets, plaques and statues.

The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’s newest book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”