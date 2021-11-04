Author to speak about North Platte's monuments at library's noon program

Author Jeff Barnes will present on the rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers during a North Platte Public Library noon presentation Nov. 12, according to a press release.
The program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, and the North Platte Public Library is at 120 W. Fourth St. Attendees are asked to call 308-535-8036, ext. 3310, to help plan seating.
“Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” is a review of the state’s earliest historical markers, from setting its borders to marking its trails to honoring its people. Drawing from his site visits and photographs collected from across the state, Barnes shares some of the more interesting, colorful and even controversial ways Nebraskans told their stories through boulders, tablets, plaques and statues.
The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’s newest book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”
Sponsored by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation and winner of the 2021 Nebraska Book Award, the book is a full-color, comprehensive guide to the nearly 300 monuments, statues, markers and plaques erected and placed across the state from Territory time to the 1967 statehood Centennial in commemoration of historical events, places, and people. In addition to the photographs of the markers and the history behind them, Barnes has included the locations and GPS coordinates to allow for site visits.
“Many of these sites are in remote locations far from towns and cities,” Barnes said. “I think with the ‘social distancing’ that we’re encouraged to adopt, seeing these monuments in natural settings that haven’t changed greatly is a great Nebraska weekend adventure.”
Barnes is also the author of “Forts of the Northern Plains,” “The Great Plains Guide to Custer,” “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill,” “Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park” and “150 @ 150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial.”
A fifth-generation Nebraskan and former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a past trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society, former chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and former marketing director of the Durham Museum.