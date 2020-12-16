Authorities will be cracking down on drunk drivers

Over 1,000 people are killed or injured every year in Nebraska because of alcohol related crashes. NDOT Highway Safety Office along with Nebraska State Patrol and over 65 law enforcement agencies across the state are working together for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Crackdown , according to a press release from NDOT. From Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, 2021, law enforcement across the Nebraska will show zero tolerance for drunk/impaired driving.

Over 1,500 crashes were the result of a drinking driver in Nebraska in 2019. More than 6,400 people were arrested for DUI in Nebraska in 2019 and over 90% were convicted.

During the month of December in 2018 in the U.S., 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — is illegal, and can be deadly behavior.