Drive safely while viewing holiday lights

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit while maintaining social distance. However, as you visit a community display or check out decorations in your neighborhood, it’s important to stay safe on the road by avoid unnecessary risks behind the wheel.

“Drive-thru events and activities have been a go-to for family fun throughout 2020,” said Meredith Terpstra, spokeswoman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Personal vehicles can help you safely share in the joys of the season, but combining driving with other activities could land you on the naughty list.”

AAA recommends following these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:

» Watch for pedestrians, especially in residential areas. People on foot may be more interested in the lights than oncoming traffic.

» Remain seated and buckled, even while parked on the roadside.

» Pull over if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the task of driving. You can also delegate those tasks to a passenger.

» Do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If you encounter someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so.

» If you visit a drive-thru event and are asked to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you exit.