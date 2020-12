The Cody Cruisers car club in North Platte elected its officers at the monthly meeting Nov. 17 at Merrickā€™s.

Jeff Kelly was elected president, Earl Rosenburg vice president, Roxanne Merksick secretary and Todd Freeburg treasurer.

The club also donated two $250 gifts, one to Goodfellow Shoe Fund and the other to Salvation Army.

The next meeting will be Jan. 21, 2021, at a location to be determined later.