Aviation Art Contest now open for ages 6-17
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is hosting its annual Aviation Art Contest for ages 6 to 17.

Create a poster that represents your thoughts about this year’s theme: “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”

For further details and/or an entry brochure, contact David Morris at the NDOT, Division of

Aeronautics at david.morris@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2371. The 2022 Aviation Art Competition brochure is available at dot.nebraska.gov. All entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 10, 2022.

