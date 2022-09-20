Aviation Art Contest Now Open for Ages 6 through 17

LINCOLN — The sense of liberty that pilots and skydivers feel when flying through the skies often comes hand-in-hand with a deep appreciation of the blue and green planet below.
Aviation has always been at the forefront of technology and over the generations, those involved in aeronautics have felt an ever-increasing pressure to protect our planet.
This year's Nebraska Department of Transportation's Aviation Art Contest asks youth ages 6 to 17 to explore ways that air sports can interact harmoniously with our environment, NDOT said in a press release. How can air sports help inspire others to protect our earth? How can technology and greener fuels be used to power aircraft? How could aviation be involved in reducing, reusing and recycling?
Create a poster that represents your thoughts about this year’s theme: “Air Sports & The Environment.”
For further details and entry brochures, contact David Morris at the NDOT, Division of Aeronautics at david.morris@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2371. All entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 10, 2023.