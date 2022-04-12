Avid birder to speak at North Platte Public Library noon program

Boni Edwards, an avid birder, will give the North Platte Library noon program at noon on April 21.

Edwards, who began delving into birding five years ago, has seen or photographed 342 species of birds in Nebraska and documented 249 species of birds in Lincoln County.

She will share photos and birding locations, and answer questions in time for May, Nebraska Migratory Birding Month.

To reserve a seat, call 308-535-8036, or go online to north-platte.libcal.com.

Author and musician Job Vigil will join the noon program on May 19