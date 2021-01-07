Avoca Schoolhouse to stream klezmer workshop

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be streaming online klezmer workshops for fiddlers, violists, cellists, basses, mandolin players, soprano recorder players and alto recorder players.

The workshop for those who consider themselves to be a beginner will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 7.

The workshop for those who consider themselves to be a fluent reader will be 7 to 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 9.

Each participant will receive a copy of our “Klezmer Fiddle Tunes for Two,” written for the instrument of their choice, according to a press release from the schoolhouse. There will be an extra charge for folks outside the U.S.

These 32 traditional klezmer tunes are arranged for two instruments, with chords for back-up musicians included. The program notes will help decide whether each tune is good for dancing, or for particular events in a Jewish wedding, etc. A source list is included to encourage further research.

Pre-registration required. The fee for the workshop is $25.

For more information, and to register, send an email to Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.

If you think you have registered but do not receive an e-mail confirmation from Debby within 24 hours please e-mail her at debby@greenblattandseay.com to let her know.