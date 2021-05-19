Avoid the threat of ransomware

Since the advent of computers, there have been hackers whose goal is to log into someone else’s computer for mostly nefarious reasons. The recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline ended in a payment of $5 million paid to the hackers and encouraged other hackers to redouble their efforts to do the same. This cyber-extortion is happening even in small-town Nebraska. The problem isn’t going to go away soon, but there are steps that people can take to thwart would-be hackers.

Cybersafety training is a must for anyone who uses your organization’s computers. All it takes is one person on your network to click on a deceptive link to put your whole computer system at risk. It’s relatively easy for hackers to send emails that look like they came from co-workers’ email addresses. Always check before you click when it comes to emails.

Here are some tips and good network safety practices:

» You must make sure you have robust anti-virus software on each of your computers and keep it updated.

» Install firewall software on each of your computers to regulate traffic coming into the computer. It’s also best to have a physical firewall, a piece of equipment installed between your network and the Internet that controls incoming and outgoing traffic on your server.