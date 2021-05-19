Avoid the threat of ransomware

Since the advent of computers, there have been hackers whose goal is to log into someone else’s computer for mostly nefarious reasons. The recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline ended in a payment of $5 million paid to the hackers and encouraged other hackers to redouble their efforts to do the same. This cyber-extortion is happening even in small-town Nebraska. The problem isn’t going to go away soon, but there are steps that people can take to thwart would-be hackers.
Cybersafety training is a must for anyone who uses your organization’s computers. All it takes is one person on your network to click on a deceptive link to put your whole computer system at risk. It’s relatively easy for hackers to send emails that look like they came from co-workers’ email addresses. Always check before you click when it comes to emails.
Here are some tips and good network safety practices:
» You must make sure you have robust anti-virus software on each of your computers and keep it updated.
» Install firewall software on each of your computers to regulate traffic coming into the computer. It’s also best to have a physical firewall, a piece of equipment installed between your network and the Internet that controls incoming and outgoing traffic on your server.
» Keep up on your software updates. Updates are fixes to vulnerabilities in software that hackers might have been able to use to get into computer systems.
» Back up your data regularly and preferably off-site.
» Make it a policy for employees to change passwords periodically. Regularly changing a password to one that includes letters, numbers and symbols makes it virtually impossible for a hacker to discover.
» Warn employees that public Wi-Fi can be particularly dangerous as many public Wi-Fi sites do not have adequate security.
» Suppose your organization does not have an IT manager or employee with sufficient knowledge about cyber-security. In that case, it may be time to contract with a company that can be responsible for making sure your computer systems and data are sufficiently protected.
» Lastly, have cyber insurance coverage. Adequate coverage will help you pay for losses if hackers do make it through security and into your systems.
For more information about the League Association of Risk Management, go to larmpool.org.