Avoid these common errors in silage safety

“Minimize lateral side slopes as much as practical,” Carrabba said. “Strive to be at least (a ratio of) six to one side slope and beware of soft spots in the pile. The packing tractor must be able to drive over all parts of the silage pile for safe packing.”

Safest packing of a silage pile is achieved when the tractor drives up and down the pile. Some references suggest using no more than a ratio of three to one slope in the direction of travel for this type of operation.

When filling bunker silos and drive-over piles, pack tractor operators should always form a progressive wedge of forage and maintain a minimum slope ratio of one to three on the ends of a drive-over pile.

Use radios so operators can communicate with one another. Adjust the mirrors on all tractors and trucks. To help stabilize packing tractors, add wheel weights and weights to the front and back of the tractor. When using two or more pack tractors, establish a driving procedure to prevent collisions.

“As your farm changes, please consider how to size and organize horizontal silos so pile height and slope allow packing equipment to safely drive over all sections of the pile, and silage isn’t piled higher than the reach of your unloading equipment,” Carrabba said.