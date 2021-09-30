Award-winning Yellow Thunder book re-released in audio formats

The acclaimed 2009 Nebraska nonfiction book of the year, “The Death of Raymond Yellow Thunder: And Other True Stories from the Nebraska-Pine Ridge Border Towns,” by Stew Magnuson has found a second life as an audio book, according to a press release.

Audible released the downloadable audio book this summer and an MP3 CD followed.

Narrated by noted actor Shaun Taylor-Corbett, “The Death of Raymond Yellow Thunder” follows 130 years of shared history between the peoples of Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and Sheridan County. Its central story focuses on the abduction, beating and death of Raymond Yellow Thunder in the town of Gordon 1972 and subsequent protests by the American Indian Movement.

Magnuson’s roots are in Stapleton where his grandparents lived.

“Thirteen years after its publication, Audible contacted me out of the blue and asked if they could produce an audio book. One of the editors there had discovered it and was a big fan,” said Magnuson. “I was thrilled when they chose Shaun Taylor-Corbett to narrate.”

A member of the Blackfeet nation, Taylor-Corbett has appeared on Broadway in the original cast of “In The Heights,” toured nationally as Frankie Valli in “The Jersey Boys” and appeared on TV in “All My Children.”