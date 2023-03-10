After researching, preparing for, and buying chickens, flock owners will need to know what is involved in keeping their birds healthy.

Reach out to a veterinary clinic before there is a problem, recommends Dr. Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. Discuss resources for maintaining the health of the flock, to be a step ahead in case a problem arises later on.

At the top of the list for healthy animals are a constant supply of clean water, and a healthy diet.

Check the water and its container daily to make sure they are clean, Louge said. Disinfect containers thoroughly at least twice a week to destroy harmful bacteria.

As for feed, match the ration to the chicken’s life stage and to whether they are being raised for laying or meat. Chicks also need special diets as they are transitioning to layer or finishing diets.

Provide laying hens with calcium in the form of crushed oyster shells or commercial supplements, for healthy eggs.

Owners can feed their chickens treats, such as mealworms or chicken scratch, but Louge said treats should make up less than 10% of a chicken’s diet.

Foods that can harm chickens include avocados, dried beans, uncooked potatoes, tomato plants, rhubarb, salty foods, onions, pits of stone fruits like peaches, and any moldy or spoiled food.

If any chickens are injured, separate them until they fully heal. Otherwise other chickens may peck at the wounds. A see-through cage in the coop is one option for keeping them separated.

Clean surface wounds with warm water and dilute iodine or betadine, Louge said. Consult a veterinarian if chickens have deeper wounds or are sick. Sick chickens may hold their head low, appear fluffed out, be lethargic, have no appetite, lose weight, and/or walk with a limp.

Birds can carry diseases that affect people, That includes salmonella, a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains.

For that reason, always wear gloves when cleaning a coop, avoid breathing the dust and wash hands thoroughly after handling chickens or chicken products, Louge said.

In addition, discourage children from kissing chickens or touching their faces after handling the birds.