Baldridges rank 3rd in angus registrations
Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked as third largest in registering the most angus beef cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2021 registered 313,138 head of Angus cattle.

“Our Association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”

