Baldridges ranked first in angus registrations

Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte registered the most Angus beef cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2020, according to Mark McCully, association CEO.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2020 registered 305,531 head of Angus cattle.

“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” McCully said. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as an industry leader.”