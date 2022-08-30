Ballet Folklorico de Topeka at the National Willa Cather Center’s

Ballet Folklorico de Topeka will appear for the first time at the Red Cloud Opera House on Sept. 10 to share Mexican culture and tradition through the art of dance.

The National Willa Cather Center announced the 7-9 p.m. performance of the Mexican folkloric group in a press release. There will be a free dance program at 3 p.m. at the Red Cloud Opera House, 411 N. Webster St. Red Cloud.

During the 3 p.m. program, members of the public will learn the origins of Mexican folkloric dance, the dances step by step and perform them on the stage. The program will last about 30 to 40 minutes. The event is open to the public and does not require the purchase of tickets.

In the group's production, "Bailes Regionales," the ensemble will perform multiple dances from regions all across Mexico. Experience the enchanting twirling skirts of the "Jarabe Tapatio," percussive footwork of "El Tilingo Lingo," and impressive machete wielding of the "Jarabe Nayarita."

Mexico is composed of 31 states, and Ballet Folklorico works to preserve the unique identities of each state through dance. All 31 states have various dances with distinct forms influenced by years of Spanish and French rule and exploitation.

European and African influences can also be noted in the instrumentation, musical style, dance steps and costumes, which vary from state to state and between regions within a state.

The local indigenous people also preserved their traditions by mixing their dance styles with these various influences.

Adult tickets for the Bailes Regionales performance are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Student tickets are $10.