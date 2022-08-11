Bands travel from Europe to Omaha for Playing With Fire concert series

International blues acts like the United Kingdom’s Catfish, will bring the blues to Omaha this weekend for the Playing With Fire free concert series, which takes over Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park on Friday and Saturday at 33rd and Farnam streets in Lincoln.

This will be Catfish’s only U.S. performance this year.

On Friday, Markus James & the Wassonrai will headline the bill. They blend world beats and traditional southern blues and roots-rock while infusing traditional West African sounds of the Wassoulou and Sonrai peoples of Mali.

When Rivers Meet and Harris James are also set to play.

For more information on the concert series and the bands playing, go to omahadispatch.com/its-back-playing-with-fire-returns?e113bde615f.