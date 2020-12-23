Basketball star to speak at Senatorial Dinner

The Arc of Nebraska will host the 50th Annual Senatorial Dinner virtually at 12 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021. This year will feature a special guest speaker, Anthony Ianni.

Ianni was diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorder, which is on the autism spectrum, at age 4. Doctors and specialists told Anthony’s parents that he would be unlikely to graduate high school, attend college or become a competitive athlete and that he would likely end up in a group institution for kids with autism. His family was devastated but they were determined to help him be successful no matter what.

Despite all odds, Anthony graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in sociology, where he played Division 1 basketball. He was the winner of various awards during his time as a basketball player. He became a two-time Big Ten champion, a Big Ten Tournament champion and a member of the 2010 Final Four team. He won the 2011 Tim Bograkos Walk-On award and the 2012 Unsung Player award.

The Arc of Nebraska began the Annual Senatorial Event 50 years ago to help encourage Senators to connect with people with disabilities. This was when the majority of people with disabilities were forced into institutions and disconnected from society. Events like these were a vital piece of the deinstitutionalization movement.

Anthony’s inspiring story demonstrates that with proper support, anyone can be successful. If you would like to hear more about Anthony’s experience first-hand, purchase your Arc of Nebraska Senatorial Dinner ticket at arc-nebraska.org/senatorial_dinner_2021.