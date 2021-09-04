Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to help address blood shortage

Law enforcement and fire personnel are often the first to respond when there is an emergency. They are also quick to respond when there is a need, such as the current need for blood donations, the American Red Cross said in a press release. The Red Cross is partnering with local first responders for the 12th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Sept. 10 at the Ramada by Wyndham, 2101 S. Jeffers St.

During this blood drive, local Fire Departments and Police Departments will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. This blood drive comes the day before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, making this a great opportunity to pay tribute to first responders. In the 11 previous years of Battle of the Badges, 1,155 units of blood has been collected. With the current severe blood shortage, this drive will play an important part in maintaining a healthy blood supply.

All who come to donate will receive a commemorative “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt.