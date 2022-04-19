Bay Area filmmaker speaks at North Platte Community College

Bay Area filmmaker Matthew Riutta spoke to an audience at North Platte Community College Tuesday.

The writer, director, producer and location manager is best known for his work on movies such as “Moneyball,” “Contagion,” “The Master,” “Fruitvale Station” and “Milk.”

Among other things, Riutta discussed the various roles he has played in the productions, with a focus on the Oscar-winning “Milk.” He talked about Harvey Milk’s life, what Milk stood for and his contributions to politics and the LGBTQ movement.

Riutta also shared his personal journey of self-discovery as a gay man and the inspiration he turned to in the process of coming out.

“Harvey Milk was hope,” Riutta said. “Harvey stood for possibility for me. He was the intersection for my personal life and professional life.”

A recording of Riutta’s presentation is available on the Mid-Plains Community College YouTube channel.