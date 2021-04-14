BBB scam alert: Survey scam is back with a COVID-19 twist

How to spot a survey scam:

In general, it’s best not to click on links that come in unsolicited emails. Here are some more ways to spot a malicious email just in case your spam filter doesn’t catch it.

» The email claims to have information about you, but you never signed up for it. Scams often pretend to be personalized for you, but they are actually blast emails. Don’t fall for this. If you never signed up for emails from a company, you shouldn’t be receiving them.

» Pushes you to act immediately: Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have had time to think. Always be wary of emails urging you to act immediately or face a consequence.

» Watch for typos, strange phrasing and bad grammar. Scammers can easily copy a brand’s name, but awkward wording and poor grammar are typically a giveaway that the message is a scam. For example, one version of the survey scam impersonating Pfizer uses the wrong company logo.

» Hover over URLs to reveal their true destination. Typically, the hyperlinked text will say one thing, but the link will point somewhere else. Make sure the links actually lead to the business’s official website, not a variation of the domain name.