BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

Traditionally, this is the time of year when aspiring graduates are eagerly planning their walk across the stage to claim their diploma. Shortly thereafter, the student loan repayment process begins. The Better Business Bureau is warning of deceptive scammers and encourages graduates to carefully research trustworthy sources related to federal repayment plans before giving any personal information, the organization said in a press release.

Watch out for companies promising to reduce debt by lowering payments through enrollment in student loan forgiveness or other programs. They may also falsely promise to apply monthly payments to consumers’ student loans and to improve credit scores — all you have to do is pay a small fee so they can negotiate with the lender on your behalf.

In another version, dishonest collectors claim they can save money by consolidating loans — if a minimal fee is paid. Keep all of your personal information private and never give it to an unsolicited source.

The BBB offer these tips to protect yourself from student loan scammers:

» Research the lender: Visit bbb.org to read business profiles and check out companies before working with them. The FTC has consumer education related to student loan debt relief scams at ftc.gov/studentloans.