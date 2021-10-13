BBB warns public that Medicare sign-up time means Medicare scams on the rise

OMAHA — The annual open-enrollment period for Medicare begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. To many, the process can be confusing and off-putting. As is always the case when government processes are potentially convoluted, a legion of scammers are springing forth to offer their “assistance.”

“Fraudsters are cranking up illegal cold calls to seniors and using scare tactics to frighten them into divulging personal information,” said BBB Regional CEO Jim Hegarty.

Crooks have been making calls to older Americans in which they claim to be a government representative — a “health care benefits advocate” — who can help navigate the Medicare sign-up process. Some are lying about being able to sign folks up to get the same coverage from a better program for less money.

Scammers will tell people that they need to provide personal information, like a Medicare ID number, to start the process. But once that information is provided, crooks are enabled to scam the Medicare system out of big bucks. Such scams hurt the funding of Medicare to the tune of millions of dollars annually, which is another way they hurt all taxpayers. Scam victims end up paying twice: directly from their accounts and indirectly from the taxes paid to help Medicare recover the money lost to fraud.