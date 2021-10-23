BD, Hughes Brothers named Manufacturers of Year

Hughes Brothers built Nebraska’s first 115 kilovolt transmission line from Columbus to North Platte in the early 1930s, which set it up for a national role in the Rural Electrification Act during the Great Depression. Today, the company’s commitment to quality and next-era engineering make it a leader in electrical distribution solutions, with 900,000 customized products.

“It’s a big custom job shop. That’s how we started, and that’s what we still do today,” said John Hughes, president of Hughes Brothers.

The company’s 275 employees celebrated its 100th anniversary Oct. 15, opening a museum to the public featuring the history of electric transmission in Seward.

Large manufacturer

of the year

BD began operations in Nebraska after World War II in response to U.S. government initiatives to diversify manufacturing geographically throughout the nation.

The Broken Bow facility is among one of the largest producers of blood collection devices to support critical care and clinical applications around the world. Operational since 1960, the facility has expanded to 300,000 square feet and 625 associates.