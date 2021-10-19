Be safe this Halloween: Medication can easily be mistaken for candy

LINCOLN — It’s the time of year where ghouls, monsters and superheroes go door-to-door asking for candy. Help keep all our trick-or-treaters safe this year from accidental poisoning. Many medications found in homes can easily be mistaken for candy. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, poisoning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1 to 19.

Make your Halloween as fun and safe as possible by ensuring all medications are safely secured, or clean out your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of any unused, leftover or expired medications by:

» Taking them back to a Nebraska MEDS participating pharmacy. There are over 320 participating pharmacies across the state that will safely dispose of unwanted medications year-round, keeping them from falling into the wrong hands and out of our waterways. Find a participating pharmacy at leftovermeds.com.

» Taking them back during the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Find a collection site at takebackday.dea.gov.

Along with properly disposing of unused or expired medications, follow these recommendations from Safe Kids Worldwide to prevent accidental poisoning from medications: