Beauceant chapter hosting brunch in honor of president

A brunch Saturday in North Platte will honor the Social Order of Beauceant’s newly appointed president, Susan Thames.

The brunch will begin at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 202 McDonald Road, and is for all members of the Social Order of Beauceant and their spouses. The group is the women’s organization of the Knights Templar.

Thames of Rogersville, Tennessee, was installed Oct. 1 at the Centennial Session of the Supreme Assembly in Kingsport, Tennessee. She is married to Charles M. Thames. As supreme worthy president, she will visit each chartered assembly and will preside at the 102nd Annual Supreme Assembly in Atlanta Sept. 26 to 30, 2022.