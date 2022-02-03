‘Beautiful’ to make Lincoln premiere

LINCOLN — Long before she was Carole King she was Carol Klein. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. “Beautiful” tells the true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
“Beautiful” features an array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and the title song.
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” will run from Feb. 11 to 13 at the Lied Center in Lincoln, according to a press release. The showings are:
» 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
» 2 p.m., Feb. 12.
» 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12.
» 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13.
Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center Box Office
This is a rescheduled production, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.
“Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that ‘Beautiful’ will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season,” Producer Paul Blake said, “We are humbled that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole’s story and her timeless music.”
On Oct. 27, 2019, the Broadway production of “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” ended its record-breaking run after nearly six years. By the time the production took its final bow, it played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of “Annie” and the landmark 1998 revival of “Cabaret” to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest running “bio-musical”) in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show was seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
The original broadway cast recording of “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally and on vinyl.