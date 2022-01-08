Beauty of the Holidays Lighting competition winners announced

Forty-one nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin, according to a press release.
“We love this time of year. Getting out and seeing all of the effort people put into spreading joy, gives us all the Christmas spirit,” KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson said.
This year’s prizes were sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank, Menards, Fellows Home Appliance and Cody Keno.
Thirteen community judges spent 13 hours driving the streets of North Platte and beyond to rank each nominated display on curb appeal, balance, theme and maintenance.
Winners:
Ward 1 — tie for 1st
1. 707 East B St., Marilee Hyde.
1. 820 E. Fifth St., Justin Pitre.
2. 1308 Burlington Ave., Ben and Amber Thomas.
Ward 2
1. 4105 W. Philip Ave., Jeremy Given.
2. 120 Church St., Carla and Tony Boots.
Ward 3
1. 504 E. Third St., Ron and Chris Richardson.
2. 1821 West C St., Dan and Shandell Simms.
3. 106 N. Elm St., Danny Nicola.
Ward 4
1. 2520 W. 18th St., Tom and Cathy Reed.
2. 709 E. 10th St., Terra McKenny.
3. 821 W. Curtis Ave., Martin and Sharon Sellers.
County
1. 6692 W. U.S. Highway 30, Teak and Rebecca Colson.
2. 516 E. Plumer Ave., Maxwell, Jeremy Storm.
3. 5322 W. State Farm Road, Sam and Cindy Bedke.