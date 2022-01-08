Beauty of the Holidays Lighting competition winners announced

Forty-one nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin, according to a press release.

“We love this time of year. Getting out and seeing all of the effort people put into spreading joy, gives us all the Christmas spirit,” KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson said.

This year’s prizes were sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank, Menards, Fellows Home Appliance and Cody Keno.

Thirteen community judges spent 13 hours driving the streets of North Platte and beyond to rank each nominated display on curb appeal, balance, theme and maintenance.

Winners:

Ward 1 — tie for 1st

1. 707 East B St., Marilee Hyde.

1. 820 E. Fifth St., Justin Pitre.

2. 1308 Burlington Ave., Ben and Amber Thomas.

Ward 2

1. 4105 W. Philip Ave., Jeremy Given.

2. 120 Church St., Carla and Tony Boots.