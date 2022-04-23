Beef Passport program offers digital format

KEARNEY — After a successful launch of the Nebraska Beef Passport in 2021, the Nebraska Beef Council has announced that the 2022 Beef Passports are now available for pre-order. The campaign officially begins May 1 and features more than 40 restaurants from across the state that serve outstanding beef.

The program, funded by Nebraska beef producers through their Beef Checkoff, urges people to visit participating restaurants where they can order their favorite beef menu items, earn stamps and be entered to win prizes, according to a press release. The goal of the program is to highlight Nebraska’s beef industry while encouraging beef meal purchases at local restaurants throughout the state.

Nebraska Beef Passports are free and can be obtained at goodlifegreatsteaks.org or from any of the participating restaurants. Each earned stamp qualifies as an entry into the drawing for one of two beef bundle give-a-ways valued at $250 each. Additional prizes will be awarded to participants who reach milestones of five, ten or 30 stamps.