Beef producers and transporters have several opportunities to receive or renew their Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation certification in March. The dates and locations of trainings in southwest Nebraska are:

Imperial: 4 p.m. MT March 6, Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W. 17th St.

Holdrege: 4 p.m. CT March 7, Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second St.

North Platte: 4 p.m. Ct March 8, West Central Research Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

The certification trainings are provided by Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, a program of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified.

The certifications are valid for three years.

Topics addressed at the trainings include:

Animal health best management practices.

Proper stockmanship.

Proper animal welfare guidelines.

“Beef cattle producers who are committed to producing quality, wholesome and safe beef and beef products for consumers are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance.

“By becoming or staying BQA and BQAT certified you are an integral part of beef’s positive story to consumers — a story that can increase their understanding and confidence in how you and your operation are raising and transporting an animal that is fit to enter the beef supply chain,” Fulton said.

The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people.

Attendees must pre-register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center at 308-632-1230. Locations with no one registered will be canceled.

Those who call in their registrations will need to give names and phone numbers for all those registering. Additionally, an email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at 308-633-0158.