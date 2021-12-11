Ben Fischer named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Ben Fischer of Hershey has been named Student of the Month for December by the North Platte Community College business division.

Fischer graduated from Hershey Public Schools in 2020 and is now studying accounting at NPCC.

Fischer was named to the college’s Vice President Leadership Class 2020-21, and his academic efforts also earned him a nomination for the student of the month recognition by Cathy Nutt, accounting, business and computer science instructor.

Fischer is on track to graduate from NPCC in May, after which he plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

He is the son of Max and Kathy Fischer of Hershey.