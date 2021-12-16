Ben Folds to perform in Omaha in 2022

OMAHA — Ben Folds announced a continuation of his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour,” kicking off April 1, 2022, with a stop in Omaha at the Holland Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on April 5, 2022.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale online at ticketomaha.com and in-person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office, located at 1200 Douglas St., in Omaha.

Ben Folds is widely regarded as a major music influencer with his genre-bending music. His last album was a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that went to No. 1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

For over a decade he’s performed with some of the world’s most acclaimed symphony orchestras, and currently serves as the first ever artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

In addition to solo rock and orchestral touring, Folds released his first book — a collection of interrelated essays, anecdotes and lessons about art, life and music — in 2019, which debuted as a New York Times Best Seller, and is currently hosting a podcast series spinoff of his book entitled “Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds.”