Bernadette Peters returns to Lied Center

Following recent starring roles in “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway and TV credits including, “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Peters is making her first return to the Lied Center stage in more than a decade according to a press release.

Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical “Song and Dance.” In June 1999, Peters earned her second Tony Award, her third Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Annie Oakley in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Peters also received Tony nominations for her work in the 1993 musical “The Goodbye Girl;” Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park With George;” the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies “Mack and Mabel;” and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical “On The Town.” In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her memorable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”