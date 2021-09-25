Best of the West competition returns after year hiatus

ALLIANCE — Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition. This year’s event starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center, according to a press release. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is returning after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The teen competition is open to all female Nebraska residents who are at least 13 years old (by June 2022) and no older than 17 and actively enrolled in high school by June 2022. The miss competition is open to all female Nebraska residents who are at least 17 years old by June 2022 and a high school graduate and no older than 26 by December 2022.

This year, teen and miss candidates will be judged based on interview, talent, eveningwear and on-stage question with teens competing in physical fitness and miss in a separate social impact statement competition. There will also be a separate overall community service competition, audience choice award, and Miss Congeniality voting that do not count in the overall scoring. A silent auction will also take place during the competition.

The Best of the West competition is an official local under the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Competition. For more information, contact Riki at 308-430-4355 or miss.alliance.pageant@gmail.com . Contestant and little sister deadline is Nov. 1.