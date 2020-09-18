Bethel Bible Camp retreat to be Oct. 16-18

The 2020 Bethel Bible Camp fall retreat for third through 12th graders is scheduled Oct. 16 to 18 in Wellfleet.
The annual retreat will follow current health directives. Registration must be completed by Oct. 12 and can be done online at bethelbiblecamp.org or by printing out registration and medical forms and mailing them to Bethel Bible Camp, P.O. Box 40, Wellfleet, NE 69170.
Director of the camp is Kevin Domes. Campers will need to bring warm clothing, bedding, tennis shoes, Bible, toothbrush, music instrument and money for the camp store and offerings. Electronics are not allowed.
The camp asks campers who are not feeling well to please stay home. Masks are recommended, but not required.
For more information, call the camp at 308-963-4334.
