Bethel Church of North Platte offering scholarships to Joni & Friends Family Retreat
Bethel Church of North Platte offering scholarships to Joni & Friends Family Retreat

Bethel Church of North Platte will be offering scholarships to families and volunteers for the Joni & Friends 5-day Family Retreat. Held at Maranatha Camp and Retreat Center Aug. 9 to 13, families will be encouraged in an accessible camp environment. The retreat provides inclusive worship, Bible-based teaching and programs, and loads of activities including swimming, fishing, a climbing wall, campfires and more. Families will have the opportunity to enjoy the nature settings and connect with other special needs families who understand life with disability.

“As I learn more about serving children with special needs, the more I realize how underserved they are in the most common of desires — like ‘camp’ week during the summer,” said Tami Littrell, director of family and children’s ministry. “Bethel Church is ready to help by offering scholarships to families and volunteers to attend this special event.”

Families and volunteers can register or learn more about the Nebraska Joni & Friends Family Retreat at joniandfriends.org/event/nebraska-family-retreat-2.

To apply for a family or volunteer scholarship, or to nominate a family or volunteer for a scholarship, contact Littrell at 308-532-7040 or tlittrell@bethelnp.org.

