Better Business Bureau gives advice for slowing robocalls

The mere act of answering their call is risky for the same reason; a verified working number will attract crooks like flies to honey. If you don’t recognize the number, it’s wise to not answer it. Most legitimate callers will leave a voicemail message.

Car warranty scammers are after your money, your private information or both. They may “sell” you an utterly worthless “extended warranty” that pays you nothing when you try to use it for a car repair.

Make the most of your phone’s features

The days of trusting your phone’s caller ID readout are long gone. Scammers can spoof area codes and numbers to confuse the victim into believing that a call is local or from a specific company. Rather than answering the call, look up the number online for possible information about its origin. There are features on your phone that can help!

Consider using your phone’s ability to silence all calls from callers who aren’t on your list of contacts. For an iPhone, go to your phone settings and select “silence unknown callers.” For Android phones, go to your phone settings and select “block numbers,” then turn on the “block unknown callers” feature.

The mail isn’t immune