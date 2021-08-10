Better Business Bureau gives advice for slowing robocalls

OMAHA — Take a back seat, “Rachel from card services.”
According to the Federal Trade Commission, vehicle warranty robocalls have become the No. 1 call complaint from irritated consumers.
The Better Business Bureau has some helpful information to prevent you from falling victim to persistent car warranty scammers.
How can they do that?
If you’re wondering why you get these calls despite being on the national do-not-call registry, there’s a simple answer. Scammers and businesses with problematic practices don’t obey the law and assume that you, like many Americans, own a vehicle and have a system in place to protect yourself from expensive repairs.
They also know that they can slip themselves into the mix with legitimate vehicle warranty callers. It’s not unheard of that the business from which you purchased your car could legitimately call you about extending its warranty. Scammers are making random calls by the millions, knowing there’s a chance they can occasionally strike paydirt.
How to respond
Your best response is none. The recording will often prompt you to press a number in order to speak to a “representative” or to “opt out.” Never do this. Any response from you tells the scammer that they have reached a working number, which will result in even more calls.
The mere act of answering their call is risky for the same reason; a verified working number will attract crooks like flies to honey. If you don’t recognize the number, it’s wise to not answer it. Most legitimate callers will leave a voicemail message.
Car warranty scammers are after your money, your private information or both. They may “sell” you an utterly worthless “extended warranty” that pays you nothing when you try to use it for a car repair.
Make the most of your phone’s features
The days of trusting your phone’s caller ID readout are long gone. Scammers can spoof area codes and numbers to confuse the victim into believing that a call is local or from a specific company. Rather than answering the call, look up the number online for possible information about its origin. There are features on your phone that can help!
Consider using your phone’s ability to silence all calls from callers who aren’t on your list of contacts. For an iPhone, go to your phone settings and select “silence unknown callers.” For Android phones, go to your phone settings and select “block numbers,” then turn on the “block unknown callers” feature.
The mail isn’t immune
BBB is also receiving reports of crooks trying to sell worthless warranties through mailers. With a sense of urgency, they can claim your service contract is about to expire and urge you to call immediately. They may give you a deadline. Then comes the hard-sell as they try to talk you into a new contract.
A few quick tips:
» Research any business with BBB by visiting bbb.org.
» Research the company online as well by entering their name and words like “complaints” and “reviews.”
» Beware of any pressure to make a quick decision.
» “Bumper-to-bumper” coverage can have conditions, disclaimers and exceptions.
» Avoid duplicate coverage by reading your manufacturer’s warranty and by calling your dealer to see if you need the additional coverage.
» If you have an existing auto warranty and have any questions regarding the coverage or making a claim, be sure to contact the company directly by calling the number on your paperwork.
» Some of these offers come from actual businesses with problematic practices. Ask them to disclose the limitations on what’s covered.