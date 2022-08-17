 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHECN opens applications for ARPA awards

The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska is accepting proposals — the first in a series of funding cycles — to develop the behavioral health workforce in Nebraska.

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature allocated $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to BHECN. In turn, BHECN will award that funding through a competitive process to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of behavioral health professionals.

Applications for the initial funding cycle opened Wednesday and runs through Oct. 14. To learn more about the award categories, the funding cycle or to submit an application, go to unmc.edu/bhecn.

