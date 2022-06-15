Bids open on NPCC Foundation auction house

Bidding is open for the 2022 North Platte Community College Foundation auction house.

Students in the college’s building construction, electrical and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology programs construct a house from the foundation up every year to gain hands-on, real-world experience.

The homes are then sold via silent auction, and proceeds are used to fund scholarships for students in the building trades.

This year’s three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was custom-made to conform to high performance standards. It measures out at 1,886 square feet and features an open-concept design throughout the foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen.

Pella Lifestyle Series windows offer exceptional energy efficiency as does the LED lighting installed throughout the home. The R46/R38 insulation in the ceilings and R21 insulation in the 6-inch sidewalls was also installed with energy efficiency in mind.

The LP SmartSide siding, which is resistant to rot, termites and mold, comes with a 30-year finish warranty. There is also a 30-year warranty on the shingles.

The house is located on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte. Tours can be scheduled through the North Campus Welcome Center by calling 308-535-3601.

The minimum bid will be set at $160,000. Prospective bidders must be pre-qualified. The highest bid will be posted online throughout the duration of the auction.

Bid forms are available at all Mid-Plains Community College Campus Welcome Center locations, including those in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. They can also be accessed online at mpcc.edu/academics/programs/house-auction.php.

Bids can be called in to Oksana Empfield at 308-535-3672 or emailed to empfieldo@mpcc.edu until noon July 12. Bids will be accepted inperson until 2 p.m. July 12 in Room 203 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte.