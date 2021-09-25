Big animals require big plans; preparing herds, animals for disasters

Preparation is key in any type of emergency response, but this is especially true when taking care of large animals in a disaster situation. Unlike household pets, which can usually be relatively quickly and easily transported, moving large animals can take time, which is usually in short supply during a disaster.

According to Dr. Wesley Bissett, director of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Veterinary Emergency Team, there are several things to prepare and practice when it comes to show animals and horses.

“A simple one is just making sure your animal is trained to load into a trailer,” Bissett said. “Time is going to be the major factor in getting you and your animals to safety, and you don’t want the first time you’re loading an animal to be in that situation.”

Another tip from Bissett is to create a “go kit” inside waterproof containers that includes three to five days’ worth of food and water and at least two weeks’ worth of medications, as well as first aid supplies, cleaning supplies and extra lead ropes, halters, and blankets.

It’s also important to have copies of your animal’s medical records (and Coggins papers for horses) and a way to identify the animal, such as having them freeze-branded or microchipped, in case you’re separated.