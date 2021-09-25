Big animals require big plans; preparing herds, animals for disasters

Preparation is key in any type of emergency response, but this is especially true when taking care of large animals in a disaster situation. Unlike household pets, which can usually be relatively quickly and easily transported, moving large animals can take time, which is usually in short supply during a disaster.
According to Dr. Wesley Bissett, director of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Veterinary Emergency Team, there are several things to prepare and practice when it comes to show animals and horses.
“A simple one is just making sure your animal is trained to load into a trailer,” Bissett said. “Time is going to be the major factor in getting you and your animals to safety, and you don’t want the first time you’re loading an animal to be in that situation.”
Another tip from Bissett is to create a “go kit” inside waterproof containers that includes three to five days’ worth of food and water and at least two weeks’ worth of medications, as well as first aid supplies, cleaning supplies and extra lead ropes, halters, and blankets.
It’s also important to have copies of your animal’s medical records (and Coggins papers for horses) and a way to identify the animal, such as having them freeze-branded or microchipped, in case you’re separated.
For livestock herds, preparation is even more important because of the number of animals that can be involved.
“A big key for preparing a livestock herd is just being aware of what parts of the property will usually flood first,” Bissett said. “Where are the low-lying areas? What parts of the property get cut off from others? Every disaster is different, but this will at least help you determine potential evacuation routes and where to place food and equipment so that you aren’t trying to make those decisions in the moment.”
Evacuating a herd and positioning food and equipment will take a significant amount of time, so Bissett recommends having a formal written evacuation timeline and sticking to it if it looks like a disaster could be approaching.