Big Idea event open to public

The public is invited to attend the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest taking place on Wednesday at Brigham’s Taproom, located at 1100 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
The social for Big Idea North Platte begins at 5:30 p.m., and the main event starts at 6 p.m. when the top 11 finalists give a two-minute idea pitch and then go through a short question and answer session. From there, they will be narrowed down to the top five finalists by a panel of judges. Once the top five have been selected, audience members will decide who takes home the first, second and third place prizes. Contestants are encouraged to bring their friends, colleagues and fans to secure their place. There is no admission fee.
The 2021 finalist in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest in the community category for 19 years and older: William Merritt, Chris Amaya Jones, Adi Fernandez, Jon Keck, Gilbert Seck, Blu McGrath, Jenn Porter-Milne, Bobbi Walters, Josh Sperle and Dara Leech.
In the youth category for 18 years and younger, the finalist is Alex Schimek.
Prize money has been pledged by the Eagle Communication through the Schmidt Foundation. Community category winners will receive: First place $8,000, second place $5,000 and third place 3,000. The youth category winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. First place winners will also receive marketing packages courtesy of Eagle Communications and the North Platte Telegraph.