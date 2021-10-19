Big Idea event open to public

The social for Big Idea North Platte begins at 5:30 p.m., and the main event starts at 6 p.m. when the top 11 finalists give a two-minute idea pitch and then go through a short question and answer session. From there, they will be narrowed down to the top five finalists by a panel of judges. Once the top five have been selected, audience members will decide who takes home the first, second and third place prizes. Contestants are encouraged to bring their friends, colleagues and fans to secure their place. There is no admission fee.