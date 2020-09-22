Big Idea North Platte contest rescheduled for Oct. 21

The public is invited to attend the rescheduled Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest Oct. 21 at Godfathers Pizza, 1100 S. Jeffers St., North Platte, according to a North Platte Young Professionals press release.

This contest serves as a way for members of the community to share their new business, product or invention ideas.

The finalists in the community category are Ivan Mitchell, Joshua Grace, Travis Herdt, Signe Assels, Tommy Vieyra, Jerry Stroud and Jeremy Wood. Finalists in the youth category are Chevie Henry, Rei Wood and Treyton Nichols.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with top finalists giving a two-minute idea pitch, then a short question and answer session. From there, they will be narrowed down to the top five finalists by a panel of judges.

Once the top five have been selected, audience members will decide who takes home the first, second and third place prizes. Contestants are encouraged to bring their friends, colleagues and fans to secure their place.

There is not an admission fee to attend Big Idea North Platte.