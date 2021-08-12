‘Big Red Wrap-Up’ returning to television

LINCOLN — Join “Big Red Wrap-Up” host Mike’l Severe and Nebraska football experts as they break down each Husker game this fall.

Beginning with a season preview on Aug. 24, viewers can catch “Big Red Wrap-Up” live at 7 p.m. CT on World and Facebook, and at 10 p.m. CT on Nebraska Public Media.

“Big Red Wrap-Up” is live online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/bigred and the Nebraska Public Media App.

The weekly sports series features game highlights, in-depth analysis, background segments, special guests from the world of Nebraska sports and the latest Cornhusker recruiting news from Sean Callahan of “HuskerOnline.”

Each week, “Big Red Wrap-Up” offers discussion of the previous week’s game, including video highlights and breakdowns of game plays “In The Hudl,” as well as a look ahead to the next contest.

Viewers can submit questions to the hosts and their guests by calling 800-676-5446 on Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m. or emailing bigred@nebraskapublicmedia.org, or by using Facebook and Twitter.

“The Prediction” also returns as hosts give their thoughts and predictions about the next Husker game. Viewers will find “The Prediction” online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/bigred.

The “Big Red Wrap-Up” television series also airs at 8 p.m. CT, Thursdays on Nebraska Public Media until Sept. 16 when it will move to 7 p.m. CT.