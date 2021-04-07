Biggest Grower returns with summer learning

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension and the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture will again be offering a student gardening competition this summer.

The Biggest Grower competition offers Nebraska high school students the opportunity to learn how to start their own garden and small growing operation. Students will plant, grow, cultivate, harvest and distribute their own fresh specialty crops in a garden space or in containers. Participants will be randomly placed in virtual teams with one team chosen as The Biggest Grower and each team member will be awarded a $50 Amazon gift card. Runner-up team members will each receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Each participant in the program will receive a free, 2021 The Biggest Grower competition T-shirt and a copy of “The New Gardener’s Handbook,” by Daryl Beyers of the New York Botanical Garden. High school junior and senior participants will have the opportunity to apply for a College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Department of Agronomy and Horticulture scholarship of up to $1,000.

“Our first-year participants had great fun interacting with others that love gardening and I’m excited for this season with more activities and two additional weeks for bigger harvests,” said Stacy Adams, an associate professor of practice in agronomy and horticulture and a Nebraska Extension specialist.