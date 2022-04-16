Birth announcements, April 16

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

CHLOE MAE HERBST

Jeremy and Carrie Herbst of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Chloe Mae, born April 14, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Cheryl Boettger of North Platte and Gary and Jackie Herbst of North Platte.

CIENNA DEETTE KEEFER

Andrew and Katelyn Keefer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Cienna DeEtte, born April 14, 2022, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Stephanie and Layne Groseth of North Platte, Scott Keefer of Kearney and Ann Keefer of Omaha.

WRENLEE GREY MAUGER

Clay and Savannah Mauger of Maxwell are the parents of a daughter, Wrenlee Grey, born April 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Todd Mauger of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, and Lisa Lewis of North Platte.

HARPER KAY VIGIL

Tyler and Linda Vigil of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harper Kay, born April 11, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

HAVANA MARIE PARKER

Lydia Brown and Nicholas Parker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Havana Marie, born April 11, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Jennifer Brown and Spencer Taylor of North Platte, Christie and Robert “Bob” Parker of Sutherland and Jerry Brown and Tabitha Brown of Centerville, Iowa.

HUXTON THOMAS HOWARD

Amanda Eads and Brandon Howard of North Platte are the parents of a son, Huxton Thomas, born April 10, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Nancy Eads of Scottsbluff, Kathy Taylor of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Scott Howard of North Platte.

REED FISHER SCHUETT

Chase and Bradee Schuett of Dickens are the parents of a son, Reed Fisher, born April 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Rob and Mardel Manary of Wallace, Derek and Carla Beck of North Platte, Jadeen Kucera of Maxwell and the late Dave Schuett of Maxwell.

BARRETT ALLEN MCDANIEL

Jake and Marissa McDaniel of Imperial are the parents of a son, Barrett Allen, born April 6, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Cedric and Sherrie McDaniel of Wauneta and Greg and Kelly Smith of Washington, North Carolina.

ARTHUR HOWARD GIESBRECHT

Jordan and Beverly Giesbrecht of Elsie are the parents of a son, Arthur Howard, born April 4, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sheldon and Tammy Giesbrecht of Elsie.

THERESA MARY FISCHER

Morgan and Vaughan Fischer of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Theresa Mary, born April 5, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Bruce and Deb Fischer of Valentine and Glen and Mary Ann Wehr of Omaha.

BELLAMY ROSE SCHILL

Matt and Cassie Schill of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Bellamy Rose, born April 4, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Ray and JoEllen Kubik of Traer, Iowa, and John and Chris Schill of Union, Iowa.

LUCILLE LYNN DEAVER AND GEORGE DAVID DEAVER

Jerry and Laura Deaver of North Platte are the parents of twins, daughter Lucille Lynn, born April 1, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and, son George David, born April 1, 2022, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Barry and Janet Deaver of North Platte and Rick and Karen Beranek of Ashland.

MOLLI SUE GREENE

Hunter and Aubyrne Greene of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Molli Sue, born April 6, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Heather Jensen of North Platte, Matt and Missy Green of North Platte and Gavin and Cherie McClintock of Walace.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

HAYES RAY HILL

Kylee Odenbach and Trent Hill of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Hayes Ray, born April 11, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Glenna Hill of Akron, Colorado, and Chet and Carey Odenbach of Taylor. Great-grandparents are Correnne McEntee of Ogallala and Lee and Sandra Odenbach of Brewster.

