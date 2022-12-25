Birth Announcements, Dec. 24

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

VERÓ MICHELLE SANCHEZ

Rylea Diaz and Adam Sanchez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Veró Michelle, born Dec. 20, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Santa Lopez and Kathryn Sprague.

ROPER JOHN TAYLOR

Dakota Taylor and Dakota Havel of Broken Bow are the parents of a son, Roper John, born Dec. 19, 2022, weighing 10 pounds, 3 ounces.

ELAINA ROSE COLFACK

Makayla and Alex Colfack of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Elaina Rose, born Dec. 19, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Alicia Ekross of Paxton, Christopher O'Hara of Westminster, Colorado, Jamy Colfack-Lane and Nate Lane of Mexia, Texas, Tim Colfack of Lamar, Missouri, and Camillia and Rodger Norton of Stuart.

SOPHIA GRACE BURKE

Benjamin and Emmalee Burke of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Grace, born Dec. 16, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Steve and Ruth Burke of Lincoln, Mike and Gem Damico of Cameron, Missouri, C.L. and Karen Robertson of North Platte and Martha Damico of North Kansas City, Missouri.

CHARLOTTE MARIE JOHNSON

Sara Larson and Tristan Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Marie, born Dec. 18, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Lesa and Jim Johnson of Hayes Center and Theresa and Rick Davis of North Platte.

KAYDEN CHARLES MORLAND

Kurt and Rebecca Morland of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kayden Charles, born Dec. 16, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Charles and Bonnie Morland of North Platte and Christopher and Mary Derickson of North Platte.

NOAH JAMES ALLAN VIGIL

Lexi Vigil of Venango is the mother of a son, Noah James Allan, born Dec. 15, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Jessica and James Vigil of Venango.

MATTHEW THOMAS HUEBNER

David and Amanda Huebner of North Platte are the parents of a son, Matthew Thomas, born Dec. 16, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Gene and Chrissy Daniels of Los Fresnos, Texas, and Paul and Connie Huebner of North Platte.